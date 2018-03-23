Castlemen ready for busy push to secure promotion

If Framlingham Town’s push for promotion is to end successfully, it is going to be a long slog, writes Liam Apicella.

But, despite facing up to the prospect of having 13 games to play before May 4, manager Mel Aldis is confident his players are determined to get the job done.

The recent cold snap has hit Framlingham harder than any other side, with five of their matches in a row postponed.

They have played just 27 league matches this term, which is a Thurlow Nunn League First Division low.

And with a packed schedule and lengthy mid-week trips now on the agenda, it promises to be a tough period as they battle to secure a place at Step 5 for the first time in the club’s history.

The Castlemen occupy the third and final promotion spot and have four games in hand on their nearest challengers for that position, Swaffham Town, who are four points adrift.

Aldis, who will miss some of the remaining fixtures through work commitments in France, said: “We have had a chat with the lads and they understand the challenge.

“It is going to be Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday pretty much all the way through.

“They are a determined group though and everybody is keen to be involved.

“I am not fond of rotation, but we will probably have to rest some of them at certain points.”

Fram host Needham Market Reserves tonight (7.45pm).