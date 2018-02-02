Castlemen looking to return to match action

For the second weekend in succession, Framlingham Town were left frustrated by the weather.

The Castlemen were set to take their Thurlow Nunn League First Division promotion charge over the Essex border to Braintree Town Reserves.

However, the Cressing Road pitch was deemed to have been waterlogged by the match official, who called the game off.

A new date for the fixture is yet to have been finalised, while Framlingham are also in the process of rearranging their postponed home match against March Town United.

Mel Aldis and his team will be hoping it is third time lucky when they play host to 18th-placed Norwich United Reserves tomorrow (3pm).

Framlingham go into the game in third spot, six points behind leaders Woodbridge Town with a game in hand.