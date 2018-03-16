Castlemen looking for some better weather

Framlingham Town have swept aside most of what has been put before them so far this season, but they have found the recent weather a much tougher nut to crack.

It has been a frustrating period for the Thurlow Nunn League First Division promotion chasers, who have played only six times in 2018.

Their most recent postponement came on Tuesday evening when the planned trip to Halstead Town fell victim to a waterlogged pitch.

Mel Aldis’ men will be looking to get back on the pitch for the first time since February 24 when they travel over the Essex border to Holland FC tomorrow (3pm).

The two sides only met back in January, with Framlingham’s Danny Smith netting a hat-trick in a 3-1 victory for the Castlemen.

Framlingham go into the contest occupying the third and final promotion place with a four-point buffer to Swaffham Town below them.

Crucially, Framlingham also have four games in hand to potentially open up an even bigger gap.

King’s Lynn Reserves will be their visitors on Tuesday (7.45pm).