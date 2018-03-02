Castlemen leave it very late to pick up a point

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

AFC Sudbury Reserves 2

Framlingham Town 2

Mel Aldis’ Framlingham showed plenty of character to claim a share of the spoils from Saturday’s trip to AFC Sudbury.

The promotion chasers found themselves 2-0 down heading into the 89th minute, but late strikes from new signing Brett Bellamy and Anthony Johnson sealed a point.

After a relatively lacklustre opening 45 minutes, Sudbury broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time when Tom Maycock fired in.

And Framlingham’s Sam Chilvers was beaten again by Maycock in the second half to put the hosts in control.

However, the introduction of Bellamy from the bench livened up Framlingham and it was he who halved the deficit with one minute of normal time remaining from a Danny Smith cross.

Bellamy was also involved in the equaliser in the third minute of stoppage time — his shot was too strong to hold and Johnson poked in.

