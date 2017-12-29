Castlemen knock Cornard for six

Framlingham Town made the most of their final match before Christmas, as they knocked Cornard United for six on the road.

Mel Aldis’ men did not have a Boxing Day fixture, unlike the majority of their fellow Thurlow Nunn League First Division sides, and will have been able to enjoy the holidays on the back of an impressive win.

There were two hat-trick heroes in Daniel Smith and Johnny Kerridge, as they helped their side to a goal frenzied tally of 11 from their last two games, while conceding only one.

Aldis was pleased by the 6-0 away win, tweeting: “6-0 away from home...do nicely”.

It is the third time they have put six goals or more past opponents in the league this season, and their 14th clean sheet of the campaign.

The result saw Smith increase his goal return to 14 from his 19 appearances in the league so far this term, and Kerridge has hit 11 from 15 games.

They are the top scorers for their club so far this term, followed by Jacob Taylor’s eight goals.

Their recent form puts The Castlemen in good stead for their home game tomorrow, as they host basement side Team Bury (3pm).

Team Bury, meanwhile, go into the match on the back of a 6-1 away defeat to Needham Market Reserves, a team described by Debenham’s manager Leon Moore as ‘the whipping boys of the First Division’.

And Framlingham will certainly hope to improve their goal difference even further on Saturday at the half-way point of their season.

They lie in fifth place in the First Division, although they have several games in hand over all positions above, barring the unbeaten Woodbridge Town at the top.

It has been a good campaign for The Castlemen so far, winning 14 of their 19 league fixtures, losing just twice.

If they win their next two fixtures, they could move up as high as second in the league table.

And their weekend opponents are primed for the taking having not enjoyed much joy this season, despite bringing in new manager Sam Crook at the end of November.

He has yet to taste victory in his new role, however.

Following this fixture, the team can again sit back for the festive period as they do not play until Saturday, January 6, in another home match, against mid-table Holland FC.