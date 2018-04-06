Castlemen continue to march on

Framlingham Town took another step towards securing promotion with a 1-0 victory at Downham Town on Saturday.

Downham were the last side to beat Framlingham in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division back on December 2, but they were unable to complete the double at the Memorial Field.

Max Willett’s goal was enough to secure all three points for Mel Aldis’ visitors, who have tightened their grip on the third and final promotion spot.

They are currently 11 points clear of nearest challengers Swaffham Town in fourth, and also have two games in hand on the Norfolk outfit.

A waterlogged pitch robbed Framlingham of the chance to extend the gap on Easter Monday, with their home encounter against Leiston Reserves being postponed.

That match has been rearranged for April 19, while tomorrow they travel to 12th-placed March Town United (3pm).

The high-flying Castlemen will also be back on the road on Tuesday with a trip to Norwich CBS (7.45pm).

• Diss Town were unable to extend their unbeaten run to three matches as they suffered a 3-2 home defeat at the hands of Holland FC.

A win would have seen Diss leapfrog their visitors in the table and they got off to the perfect start via a Bruno Fena goal.

However, Holland equalised before the break and went on to score two more goals in the second half.

Substitute Ryan Perry reduced the arrears 15 minutes from time, but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation goal.

Monday’s trip to neighbouring Debenham LC was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch, meaning 18th-placed Diss will next be in action at Little Oakley (17th) tomorrow (3pm).

Leiston Reserves will then be their visitors to Brewers Green Lane on Tuesday (7.45pm).

• Debenham’s last outing came on March 20, when they won 3-0 at Needham Market Reserves and it is the young Marketmen who they face at home on Saturday (3pm).

Leon Moore’s men, who are currently seventh in the table with games in hand on the teams around them, will head to second-placed Whitton United on Wednesday (7.45pm).

Of Whitton’s five defeats this season, only two have been suffered at home.