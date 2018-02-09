Castlemen chalk up another win

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

Framlingham Town 2

Norwich United Reserves 0

Framlingham Town kept up their promotion push thanks to two first-half goals against Norwich United Reserves on Saturday.

The hosting Castlemen were on the front foot from the first whistle as Alex Ling headed over with just two minutes on the clock.

They eventually went in front in the ninth minute when Danny Smith and Johnny Kerridge combined for Jake Taylor to find the net.

As for the visitors, they were relying on quick counter-attacks and went close to equalising in the 12th minute as Ryan Haylett headed against the crossbar.

Meanwhile, Anthony Johnson, Kerridge and Ling all had shots go wide before the hosts doubled their lead in the 24th minute after a long cross from Charlie Smith over the Norwich defence found Ling at the far post with a diving header.

The second half saw Framlingham push for another goal as Chris Boardley’s shot was saved and a Johnson header was collected before the lively Norwich sub Amon Kulsarayi brought an excellent parry from Sam Chilvers, with Javier Coetto-Cano missing the target from the rebound.

Norwich frustrated Framlingham for the rest of the game with some stout defending — Danny Smith’s shot was cleared off the line and Sini Rodrigues hit the post before goalkeeper Will Johnson saved a close-range header from Kerridge.

Framlingham, who remain in third position with three teams likely to be promoted, travel to 11th-placed Halstead Town tomorrow seeking an eighth victory on the bounce (3pm).