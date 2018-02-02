Boss calls for a positive response

Debenham LC manager Leon Moore has demanded a ‘massive reaction’ from his players when they host Halstead Town tomorrow (3pm).

Following the postponement of the trip to Needham Market Reserves, it will be the Hornets’ first outing since they were held to a 2-2 draw at home by lowly Wisbech St Mary on January 20.

Moore was disappointed with the performance that afternoon and is expecting much better this time around.

“The difference between the sides that finish in the top three or four and the rest is that they beat the likes of Wisbech,” said the Debenham boss.

“The conditions did not help and the pitch was a bit of mess, but you have to expect that at this time of year.

“Certain players under-performed and I told them that to their faces.

“We lost battles in certain areas and that is probably the most disappointing thing.

“I want a massive reaction against Halstead because it was not good enough.

“The three points are vital — we need to get back to winning ways.”

Seventh-placed Debenham go into the weekend’s clash with an eight-point cushion to their opponents, who sit directly below them in the standings.

Moore will have to make do without the services of suspended striker Tanner Call, while work commitments have ruled out defender Chris Brock.

Debenham won the reverse fixture over the Essex border 1-0 in October courtesy of a Jack Severy goal.