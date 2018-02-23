Big leap towards Premier Division

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

Framlingham Town 3

Swaffham Town 0

Framlingham Town took a big stride to gaining promotion by scoring three unanswered goals against Swaffham Town on Saturday.

With three teams expected to go up to the Premier Division, the win has put seven points between third-placed Framlingham and Swaffham in fourth, with the victors also able to boast three games in hand.

It was an encounter to remember in particular for Danny Smith and Sini Prado Rodrigues — the former scoring his 100th senior goal for the Castlemen, while the latter netted his first.

It was Smith that broke the deadlock in the 25th minute after the hosts had been forced to deal with some early pressure.

Anthony Johnson was the creator, sending in a free-kick that the Framlingham marksman was able to divert beyond Sam Pishorn.

Up the other end Joe Jackson lobbed a shot just wide before Smith brought up his century in a green and white shirt, stroking the ball in with 37 minutes on the clock.

Rodrigues spurned an opportunity to make it 3-0 before the break, but the Portuguese attacker made amends five minutes after the restart with an effort from the edge of the box that got the better of Pishorn.

There was further frustration for Jackson when he saw a shot parried to safety by Framlingham goalkeeper Sam Chilvers — a moment that went a long way to summing up the encounter from a Pedlars point of view.

Not content with their three-goal haul, the home team continued to probe and they went close to adding a fourth through Johnny Kerridge, who saw his shot cannon off the inside the post.

Meanwhile, the clean sheet has seen Framlingham’s goals against tally remain at 18 — only four Step 6 clubs in the country have conceded less this term.

Mel Aldis’ men will now aim to make it 12 victories in a row when they to 12th-placed AFC Sudbury Reserves tomorrow (3pm).

And that is followed on Wednesday by another trip, this time to Cambridgeshire to take on Wisbech St Mary (7.45pm).

Framlingham go into those contests nine points behind table-topping Woodbridge Town, though they have played two games less.