Basement boys inflict more misery

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

Diss Town 0

Team Bury 2

Just when things seemed like they could not get any worse for Diss Town — they did on Saturday, writes Dave Archibald.

With a run of five straight losses since before Christmas, Diss were facing the last team they beat in Team Bury — a side propping up the table and who the previous Saturday were on the end of a 10-goal drubbing.

If there was ever a game to get back to winning ways this was it, but the hosts were outplayed by the basement boys as they scored two unanswered goals.

Diss almost took an early lead when centre-back Jack Tipple found himself in the unlikely position of outside-left and his cross fell kindly for Charlie Mcara, whose shot went narrowly over.

However, that was about as close as Diss would come in the whole match to finding the breakthrough as they failed to make the most of their possession.

Whatever was said in the visitors’ dressing room at half-time clearly worked as Bury emerged for the second half in a very different vein from the first.

From the kick-off they took the game to the hosts and within five minutes of the re-start carved out a golden chance.

Breaking down the Diss left Josh Revell squared to the onrushing Joe Keylock, who with the goal at his mercy lent back and shot over.

It was a warning for Diss that went unheeded because in the 65th minute Robbie Hunter was given the time and space to head home from a corner.

Jay Proctor made it 2-0 after some more poor defending, before the visitors saw out the remainder of the contest with relative ease.

The out-of-form Tangerines (17th) already had the weekend off but they are set to be in action on Tuesday when they travel to Essex to take on Holland FC (7.45pm).