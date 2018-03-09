Attack will be best form of defence for Hornets

Manager Leon Moore has insisted Debenham LC will not be sitting back when they visit the Thurlow Nunn League First Division’s highest goal-scorers on Saturday (3pm).

Second-placed Whitton United have been in clinical form all season long, finding the net on 108 occasions from only 28 outings.

However, the Hornets will make the trip in positive mood after losing just one of their last nine games — scoring a healthy 25 goals themselves during that run.

As a result, Moore will be instructing his charges to play on the front foot at the King George V Playing Field.

“We will approach the game in the same way we approach all the others,” said the boss, whose side are currently sitting in seventh position.

“We will look to play our football and get the ball forward as much as possible.

“It is not going to suit us to sit back and try to soak up pressure.

“For us, with the players we have, attack is the best form of defence.

“It is a great opportunity for us to pit ourselves against one of the title favourites.

“We are in great form, losing only one in nine. We do not want that to become two losses from 10.”

The clash with Whitton kicks off an important few weeks for Debenham, who host Wisbech St Mary in the quarter-final of the First Division Knockout Cup on Tuesday (7.45pm).

That is followed by encounters with the sides directly below and above them in the league — Norwich CBS and King’s Lynn Town Reserves — with a derby to come against Diss Town on Easter Monday.

It all means there is still plenty left to play for between now and the end of the season, with Moore eager to finish on a bright note.

“I want people to look at the league table at the end of the season and think that Debenham have had a real good go,” he added.

“The remainder of the season will go a long way to building for next year.

“If we keep stringing the wins together and pushing for a top-six finish, it makes Debenham a more attractive place to play football.

“I would also love it if we got through to a cup final, but we have to get beyond Wisbech and then the semi-finals first.

“There is still a lot of work to be done before we can even start thinking about an occasion like that.”

Moore has a near fully fit squad to select from against promotion-hunting Whitton, with Brendon Heath and Connor Carrick (both unavailable) set to be the only absentees.