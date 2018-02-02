Few positives for Diss following home loss

LONDON LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE NORTH

Diss 5

Old Priorians 26

Diss were brought back down to earth with a thud against a well organised and determined Old Priorians side.

The encounter at Mackenders started on a negative note for the home side, who had to defend throughout the first quarter, allowing the visitors to set the pattern of play and dominate territory.

A yellow card for Matt Richards after only five minutes meant that Diss were pressured extensively across the whole field. Nevertheless, after holding out through stoic defence, it allowed the home side to attack for the first time in the 23rd minute through a typical charge by Chris Beaird down the touchline to score.

Diss then attacked close to the Priorians line and should have come away with some more points but it did not come to fruition.

And they were duly punished when a loss of possession at a Diss lineout saw Sean Wright capitalise on a slippery ball to squeeze over in the far corner to give the visitors a deserved half-time lead.

With the weather conditions deteriorating, Old Priorians adapted extremely well in defence to a Diss attacking game that reflected a strategy of close support runs from Stephen Hipwell and John Laurie.

Rowan Halsall — the away team’s open side — dominated the breakdown and following a passage of continuity scored his team’s second try of proceedings.

Compared to last week, when they won comprehensively against Letchworth, Diss looked jaded and lacklustre, especially when in possession of the ball.

A Diss revival seemed to be manifesting itself when for some inexplicable reason the Diss eight were not allowed to dominate the scrummage.

Priorians duly took full advantage by scoring two further well-constructed tries through Joe Wellings and Aristade Goualin to round off a bitterly disappointing day for Diss ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Eton Manor (2.30pm).