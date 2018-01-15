England select former Fram College pupil

Northampton Saints prop Toby Trinder has earned his first call-up to the England Under-20 Rugby squad for the 2018 Six Nations, as well as the World Rugby Under-20 Championship in May.

The former pupil at Framlingham College has come through the Northampton Saints junior and senior academies and represented England at Under-17s and Under-19s in recent seasons.

Trinder has been selected alongside his team-mates, centre Fraser Dingwall and fly-half James Grayson.

“We’re delighted to see three of our brightest talents recognised by England at international level, and huge congratulations must go to James, Fraser and Toby for their performances in the first half of the season,” said Saints Academy manager, Simon Sinclair.

“It just goes to show the strength in depth we have here at Northampton, and I’m confident all three of the guys will thrive within the international environment.”

The squad are currently at a training camp at Bisham Abbey Sports Centre before the Six Nations begins, with England opening up their campaign against Italy on February 2.