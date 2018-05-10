Diss Under-14s star during Big Rugby Weekend event

Supporters flocked to Mackenders on a sun-drenched bank holiday weekend as Diss RFC hosted the Big Rugby Weekend.

A number of teams took to the field over the course of the weekend, including Diss Under-14s, who impressively captured the Norfolk RFU Plate.

Up against their West Norfolk counterparts, the young Blues showed no mercy as they ran out winners by a 49-10 margin.

Within minutes of the contest getting under way a scrum 10 metres out meant the ball went to Stan Spurdens at 13 to go over for the first try.

The West Norfolk forwards were sizeable opposition but the Diss forwards set a maul from a lineout and then released the backs to pass all the way out to the wing and Drew Harris sprinted onto the pass to score. 10-0

The support play was impressive, and with Ben Faulkner coming into the line to bolster a backs move he crashed through the defence to score.

The pressure continued as the Diss pack drove the maul towards the line until within a metre when Miles Clark at scrum-half pulled the ball and dived through a gap in the West defence to score.

Finlay Martin was next to get in on the act, making the score 27-0 at the half-time interval.

West Norfolk scored a try of their own early in the second half, before normal services was resumed when Martin broke through three tackles to dot down.

The visitors got another try, with Tom Parks­-Lewis responded immediately for Diss with a trademark run down the wing.

West Norfolk battled hard to defend their try line but gave away a penalty which Bryce Cochrane tapped and popped the ball to Isaac Powell, who reached forward from the tackle to sit the ball down over the try line.

Diss could sense the end of the game was near and with one last backs move Bryce Cochrane passed wide to Joe Jermy.

He jinked his way through the West backs before passing to Spurdens to score his second of the day and wrap up the win in style.

There was further glory for Diss in the Norfolk Salver Cup as their third team ran out 28-7 victors over Norwich III.

However, there was not such positive news for Diss Saracens as they suffered a defeat to Walsham Vikings in the Norfolk Bowl final.