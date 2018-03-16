Diss unable to trouble the scoreboard in home defeat

LONDON LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE NORTH

Diss 0

Chingford 26

Diss drew a blank on Saturday as they slipped to a fourth defeat in a row, at the hands of title-chasing Chingford on Saturday.

The statistics would show that the hosts dominated the possession throughout the 80 minutes, but they had little to show for that against a well-organised visiting outfit who showed why they are currently second in the table.

There was 10 minutes on the clock when a well-worked Chingford lineout enabled their forwards to drive within five metres of the Diss line.

The away side’s scrum-half then spotted a huge gap on the blindside to score an unopposed try to give the visitors the initiative.

Diss responded positively, controlling possession while making territorial gains into the Chingford half.

However, the main difference between the sides was the speed in which Chingford attacked, whereas Diss were playing at a pace that was not stretching or opening up the opposition’s defensive structures.

A number of missed penalties did not help the cause, although the likes of Stephen Hipwell, John Bergin and Joe Brock all drove at the heart of the Chingford defence.

An indication of the pressure being asserted can be reflected by two yellow cards being awarded to Chingford in the second quarter.

Diss were, however, unable to take advantage and entered half-time in arrears.

Throughout the third quarter of the game Diss began to play attractive, open rugby with Chris Beaird and Kieran Pask both making decisive runs deep into the opposition half.

Led by Matt Richards, Bergin and Hipwell, an attacking 5m lineout should have resulted in a period of sustained pressure but a lack of discipline and precision resulted in the initiative being lost.

A loss of possession within the Diss half gave Chingford an opportunity to kick through from which they scored a second try that was superbly converted from the touchline.

More Diss pressure arrived, but Chingford held firm once again and went on to score a couple more tries to end any doubt over the outcome.

Diss (11th) travel to Essex-based Saffron Walden (12th) tonight (8pm) for their first ever Friday league match.