Diss turn on the style to record big victory

LONDON LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE NORTH

Letchworth 7

Diss 41

After back-to-back defeats, Diss rediscovered that winning feeling on the road at Letchworth on Saturday.

It was a display of almost total dominance by the visitors, who chalked up their third away victory of the season in the process.

Scoring within the first minute of the game allowed Diss the opportunity to control the ball and dictate the pattern of play in conditions that warranted complete authority when in possession.

A well-timed flat pass from Aaron Forest sent Connor McBryde slicing through the Letchworth defence to open the scoring.

In previous matches Diss have often conceded points immediately, but this week there was a determined resolve, coupled with an ability to control possession and run intelligent attacking lines.

One of these set up Stephen Hipwell to score from a five-metre scrum to establish a 14-point lead with only 10 minutes on the clock.

The loss of McBryde and Barnaby Chenery through injury hardly affected the momentum, with John Laurie returning to support a driving game that was ripping the home side apart.

As the first quarter ended Matt Richards secured possession following a series of ruthless drives to score a third unanswered try. Letchworth now enjoyed possession for the first time in the game, yet the Diss defence showed far more authority this week, being able to absorb the pressure and then through a bludgeoning drive from Hipwell, immediately attack the opposition.

Hipwell capitalised on a solid five-metre scrummage to score his second try of the game to put the Blues 26 points in front.

The second half opened with another Diss try that stemmed from the kick-off and involved the whole team.

A continuity of possession and driving runs from Todd Wishart, Forest and Hipwell sent Laurie crashing over to score one of the best tries of the season.

Letchworth rallied at this point and pressured the Diss line, only to find that this week a new resolve has manifested itself within the visitors.

Attacking from deep, Matt Richards should have scored following good inter-play between the backs and forwards alike.

Hipwell soon completed his hat-trick by seizing on possession from Jake Girdler to crash through five tackles.

And Diss completed the afternoon with a try for debutant Elliot Rayment.

Collecting possession from a creative cross kick from Will Hudson, Rayment side-stepped to rubber stamp his team’s commanding victory.

Tomorrow Diss (10th) will aim to put a second straight win on the board when they host seventh-placed Old Priorians (2pm).