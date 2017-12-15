Diss squander 19-point lead against visiting high flyers

LONDON LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE NORTH

Diss 22

Amersham & Chilton 22

Diss will have had mixed feelings as they came off the Mackenders pitch on Saturday afternoon.

On the one hand they had shown that they can be a match for even the strongest teams in the league, but there would also have been plenty of disappointment after they surrendered a commanding first-half lead.

Throughout the first 30 minutes Diss played with a determination and continuity not seen for many weeks.

From the outset the home side strung together a series of sweeping attacks that culminated in Connor McBryde scoring a deserved and confidence-boosting try.

Barnaby Chenery stepped up to convert and put the hosts seven points to the good.

Retention of possession from the kick -off proved to be decisive with Ali Abercrombie claiming possession time after time to give Diss the opportunity to maintain a more efficient exit strategy.

With 12 minutes played Alex Leeder broke through to set up a series of forward drives that allowed the ball to be taken around the corner that set up a Matt Richards try. Barnaby Chenery converted yet again to give Diss a clear lead.

And that was followed by a series of attacking and flowing movements orchestrated by Warren Wilby and Fraser Hall that sent Isaiah Hooper over to give the home side a 19-point lead with the half approaching its conclusion.

However, Amersham showed just why they are challenging at the top end of the table with a well-worked try just before the break to bring them back into contention.

Early in the second half, poor alignment and execution in the Diss defence meant that Amersham scored a second try, thus reducing the deficit to just five points.

The visitors now enjoyed a period of dominance, controlling the ball at the breakdown and threatening whenever in possession.

A third Amersham try was scored in the 55th minute to draw the scoreline level as the away team started to dictate the patterns of play.

A successful Barnaby Chenery momentarily put Diss back in front, but Amersham soon cancelled it out. And despite some late pressure, the spoils ended up being shared.

Diss’ final encounter before Christmas will see them play host to third-placed Colchester at Mackenders tomorrow (2pm).