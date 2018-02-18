Diss open up on the road and end with local derby

Diss Cricket Club will begin life back in the Cecil Amey Opticians Norfolk Cricket Alliance Premier Division with a clash at Acle.

The promoted side will make the trip to The Norfolk Broads on Saturday, April 28, while their first home game of the 2018 campaign is scheduled for a week later against Cromer.

They travel to neighbouring Garboldisham on May 12, with the reverse fixture taking place at Diss on July 14.

Meanwhile, Diss’ other derby against Old Buckenham will take place on June 23 (home) and on the final day of the season — August 25 (away).

• Garboldisham will open up on the road at Cromer, while their rivalry with Old Buckenham will be renewed on June 2 (away) and on August 4 (home).

Their season will conclude with a trip to 2017 champions Downham Town.

• Brooke will be Old Buckenham’s visitors when the curtain comes up on another season, with their first trip being away to promoted outfit Stow.

• Division One side Topcroft will welcome Bradfield to the Sports Field in their season-opener on April 28, followed by a trip to Thetford Town the following weekend.

Sprowston will be their visitors on the final day.

• In the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division Nine West,Stradbroke are set to get under way on April 28 with a home fixture against Haverhill III.

The Vikings will finish at Brockley II on September 8.