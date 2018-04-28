Diss coach’s dedication recognised

Andy Jermy of Diss RFC has been nominated for the Mitsubishi Motors Volunteer of the Year Awards.

Jermy has been youth and minis chairman at Diss, while also taking on the role of Norfolk RFU youth chairman.

During his time with the county he has organised festivals, coached and managed the County Youth sides.

Meanwhile, his dedication to Diss Under-14s — the side he coaches — has helped to develop into the largest squad in the county.

Of his nomination, Jermy said: “I am thrilled and honoured to be recognised.

“I love rugby and all it has given to me, volunteering for Diss RFC and Norfolk RFU has allowed me to give something back.

“I couldn’t be prouder of all of the youth and minis players I have helped along the way.”

The awards are part of the Mitsubishi Motors Volunteer Recognition Programme which provides grassroots rugby clubs and the rugby community with opportunities to recognise and reward the volunteers who make up such an integral part of the game.

Jermy is one of a select group of rugby volunteers in the area who is invited to attend an awards event held at Constitution Mitsubishi, Norwich, later this year.

At this event, one volunteer will be announced as a Volunteer of the Year finalist — earning them a place at the Mitsubishi Motors Volunteer of the Year Awards night at Twickenham Stadium on Friday, September 7.