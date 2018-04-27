Captain keen for players to use club’s good vibes

Captain Mark Williamson is hoping Diss Cricket Club can capitalise on the good feeling around Rectory Meadow upon their return to the Dipple & Conway Norfolk Cricket Alliance Premier Division, writes Liam Apicella.

Two seasons ago the club were relegated from the top flight, but they regrouped last year to bounce back at the first time of asking.

The 2017 campaign brought with it plenty of positivity, and Williamson is keen for the club to harness that again to ensure they do not get involved in another scrap for survival.

“You can see from training that the vibe from last year has continued,” he said.

“We are getting more than 20 players turn up for training and everyone is staying afterwards for a bit of a food and a drink.

“Morale was high last year — we managed to get things back to how they should be.

“It is an exciting time. We have some young players who are ready for the challenge.

“We do not want to look too far ahead in terms of where we want to be finishing in the league, but early wins will help us.

“If we can consolidate and have a solid season, everyone will be happy with that.”

Diss, who have signed New Zealand bowler Eli Meenhorst as their overseas for the 2018 term, get things under way tomorrow on the road at Acle, who finished sixth in the Premier Division last season.