A key away win for Diss

LONDON LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE NORTH

Ruislip 15

Diss 19

Diss eased any lingering relegation fears with their first win since mid-January on Saturday.

The Blues had found themselves slipping towards the drop zone following five straight defeats, the most recent of which came at third-from-bottom Saffron Walden.

But the weekend’s win not only saw Diss leapfrog hosting Ruislip into 10th place, it also put an unassailable 17 points between themselves and Walden.

Ruislip opened the scoring following a consistent passage of play close to the Diss line.

Once again it was some ill discipline that cost Diss with dominant opportunities being nullified by a lack of thought and precision.

And it got worse for the visitors as Ruislip scored a second try towards the end of the first half to open up a 10-point lead.

Diss dominated what remained of the half, moving the ball with ease through the three quarters and driving around the fringes to set up Stephen Hipwell for a bludgeoning drive off the base of a scrummage some 10 metres out.

Hipwell crashed over and Kieran Pask converted to reverse the scoring trend up until that point.

The signs were now positive for the away side, who had Fraser Hall controlling affairs from the centre and the likes of Chris Beaird and Edward Bullock looking dangerous when launching counter attacks.

Somewhat against the run of play, the next try went the way of Ruislip, which was unconverted.

Diss were on top, though, and soon hauled themselves within three points when a Hall lineout eventually sent Beaird over in the far corner.

After more pressure, a lack of precision at an attacking five-metre lineout suggested that the game had been lost for Diss.

However, the whole side kept their cool by controlling possession from the five metre line.

Diss continued to drive forward and when the referee ruled Ruislip had pulled the maul down illegally, Diss were awarded a penalty try that handed them a much needed victory. They travel to Holt in the Harrison Cup tomorrow.