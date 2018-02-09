Your chance to take part in DissFest

Residents and musicians are being offered the chance to become part of DissFest, with preparations already under way for this year’s event.

Organised by social enterprise Unit Twenty Three, DissFest is now in its fourth year and will take place from July 20 to 22.

Organisers are now looking for people to take part, from performers and volunteers to workshop participants and those with a creative side.

DissFest is also calling on professional bands and artists to perform on the band stand.

The team is recruiting new members for its young associate programme – a volunteering opportunity of young people aged 14 to 19.

The group will learn all about how to run an arts event, from marketing and budgeting to programming and producing.

They will also have an input into the festival planning and the chance to organise their own arts event in town.

Events, opportunities and call-outs will be advertised over the next few months.

This year’s event promises a variety of live local music, theatre, creative arts and family-friendly workshops over the weekend.

There will also be smaller events leading up to the weekend, including a family art workshop at Diss Youth and Community Centre on Saturday, April 21, from 1pm to 4.30pm.

Kayt Button, operations manager at Unit Twenty Three, said: “DissFest offers the chance for communities to get together, join in and celebrate local talent.

“The festival will have lots of free hands-on creative fun for all ages – just come and have a go with DissFest this summer.”

The festival is still at the planning stage, but Music in the Park will return during the Saturday, as well as drop-in art workshops for families and the chance for arts-based community groups to perform on Sunday.

It will take place in Mere Park, with free activities taking place in the daytime.

DissFest’ is supported by the National Lottery through Arts Council England, Silk Purse Fund, Norfolk Community Foundation and Diss Town Council.

For more information or to sign up, go to www.dissfest.uk or email info@unittwentythree.co.uk.