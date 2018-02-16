Your chance to nominate a South Norfolk community hero

The search is on for South Norfolk Council’s community heroes.

With nominations opening on Monday, the awards celebrate the valuable contribution volunteers make to the district, whether running a sports club, hosting events, fundraising, or helping around the community.

South Norfolk Council’s deputy leader, Michael Edney said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to say thank you to the people who give up their time to make South Norfolk such a wonderful place.

“If you know of someone who is doing a great job in your community, then please don’t leave it to someone else, nominate them today and show them how much you appreciate their hard work.”

There are eight categories you can nominate people for: Volunteer of the Year, Young Volunteer of the Year, Community Group of the Year, Community Fundraiser of the Year, Business Community Champion of the Year, Community Wellbeing Champion or Group of the Year, Environmental Champion of the year, and Lifetime Community Hero of the year.

Winners will receive grants of £250 to give to their chosen charitable organisation and all those shortlisted will be invited to a special presentation evening at Diss Corn Hall on Thursday, June 7, hosted by BBC Radio Norfolk’s Nick Conrad.

Nominations close 29 April. To nominate visit www.south-norfolk.gov.uk/champions