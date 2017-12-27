Yellow weather warning for South Norfolk

A yellow weather warning has been issued across South Norfolk as heavy rain continues to fall.

Rain is expected to continue to fall until about 3pm. Commuters are being warned that train and bus journeys are likely to be affected, whilst spray and flooding on roads is likely to increase journey times.

Flooding of a few homes or individual properties is also possible.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Last night’s heavy rain is expected to continue this morning before clearing from the west during this afternoon.

“A further 10 to 15 mm of rain is expected widely with perhaps 20 mm very locally. With 25 mm or more having already fallen, this additional rainfall is likely to result in some surface water flooding which may lead to longer journey times.

“Some sleet and wet snow is possible in the south and west of the warning area but is not expected to settle or result in any impacts.”

