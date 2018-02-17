Work begins on Stradroke community centre £40,000 revamp

Work is under way on a £40,000 revamp of a popular community centre.

The upgrade began this week after Stradbroke Sports and Community Centre received a funding boost from Mid Suffolk District Council, earlier this year.

The council cash injection includes a £5,000 Community Grant, as well as £27, 907 allocated through Section 106 funding, following small-scale housing developments in the parish.

The community centre, which is a charity, is also investing the remainder to help enhance and develop the centre, which is used by hundreds of people each month.

“The community centre is very well used through the week and the aim is to make it an even more enjoyable experience for everyone,” said bookings manager Roger Turkington.

“The funding will allow us to install new energy-efficient heating and lighting to save on costs and reduce our carbon footprint, sound proof doors between the main hall and the committee room, add portable staging and a new sound and LED light system.

“As well as general redecoration, all of this should be complete over the next two to three months and which will make the centre more flexible and comfortable for all its uses.

“We are hoping the stage for instance, will enable us to attract performing artists to the centre.

“Our committee is also investing in a new projector, which with the new sound system, will boost the cinematic experience.”

Stradbroke Sports and Community Centre was built 20 years ago.

It now plays host to a range of activities including fitness and yoga classes, children’s play groups, crafts and wine tasting, WI meetings, over 60s gatherings, private parties and occasional weddings.

The use of the Section 106 money was supported by Stradbroke Parish Council.

“We fully supported the grant application for the refurbishment and believe the improvements will benefit the whole community,” said a spokeswoman.