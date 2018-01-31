Witnesses sought after fatal road crash in South Lopham

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road collision on Church Lane in South Lopham on Tuesday evening

The accident happened shortly after 6.40pm, on January 30, when a black VW Polo collided with a gold Landrover Freelander.

The male driver of the VW, aged in his 20s, died at the scene. The driver of the Freelander was not injured.

The road was closed whilst emergency services attended It reopened around midnight.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, particularly anyone who saw the driving manner of either vehicle prior to the incident.

Witnesses should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Wymondham Police Station on 101.