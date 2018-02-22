Witches set to take over Diss for illustrator’s visit

Multi-million selling illustrator Korky Paul is to launch a new exhibition in Diss Corn Hall this weekend.

Mr Paul will open an exhibition displaying 30 years of Winnie the Witch and her cat Wilbur, on Saturday, February 24.

Winnie the Witch is a series of 15 picture books, written by Valerie Thomas and illustrated by Mr Paul.

According to Oxford University Press, more than five million books have been sold in the series.

“We’re very excited about Korky Paul coming to the Corn Hall and launching the new exhibition,” said Jessica Vincent, arts and heritage outreach assistant.

“It’s also a family fun day with lots of activities and we’re hoping lots of people will dress up in costume for his visit.

“This means there could be lots of Winnie the Witches running about Diss, but at least she’s a friendly witch.”

At the event, between 11.30am and 4pm, the twice winner of the Children’s Book Award will also lead a read-and-draw session, which offers audience participation, and a chance to watch him at work.

There will also be a chance for children aged five and over to achieve their arts award discover award on the day, go on a treasure trail and make Winnie the Witch or Wilbur masks,

The exhibition opening is free to all and tickets for the read-and-draw event costs £6 for adults and £4 for children.

Fans can take their favourite Winnie the Witch books along to be signed from 11.30am.

Diss Publishing will be selling Winnie and Wilbur titles from 1pm to 4pm.