West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock made culture secretary

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has been appointed culture secretary in Theresa May’s cabinet reshuffle.

Mr Hancock, whose constituency includes Barningham, Market Weston, Hopton and Hepworth, has been made secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport.

Since July 2016, he served in the department as minister of state for digital with responsibility for broadband, broadcasting, creative industries, cyber and the tech industry.

He takes over the role of culture secretary from Karen Bradley, who has been made Northern Ireland secretary.

He told his Twitter followers he was “delighted” to take on the role.

“Such an exciting agenda, so much to do, and great people,” he said. “Can’t wait to get stuck in.”

Mr Hancock was first elected back in 2010, and increased his share of the vote to 61.2 per cent in last year’s general election.

Since becoming an MP, he held the roles of minister for state for skills and enterprise, minister of state for energy, minister of state for business and enterprise, and minister of state for Portsmouth