WATCH: Redgrave’s Walkway launch their music video tribute to Status Quo legend Rick Parfitt – one year on from his death

A Redgrave band which has supported Status Quo said the time was right to release their tribute music video to the late Rick Parfitt – a year on after his “devastating” death.

Walkway, who had supported the legends on numerous occasions, called in help from original Status Quo drummer John Coghlan to record on a cover of the Parfitt-written track Rain, which appeared on their latest album release, WWIII, in his memory.

The video for the track has now been released – already attracting several thousand views on Youtube – a year on from his death on December 24, 2016.

And lead singer Chris Ready revealed the band was due to work on some projects with Parfitt in 2017.

“We were devastated when we heard the news of Rick’s passing,” he told the Diss Express.

“It put a real dampener on Christmas for us last year.

James Ready (third left) and Chris Ready (second right) pictured with Status Quo. Submitted photo.

“Rick always gave us his time when we played with Quo, and he was such a nice guy.

“We were scheduled to be working with him this year on his solo project, for which me and James (brother and lead guitarist of Walkway) had written some material ready for our meeting with him, however once we heard the news, we thought that we had to do some sort of tribute.”

The video was shot in October and was filmed and edited by The College of West Anglia and Springboard TV.

Ready added: “We’ve worked with the college before on our previous Mission Impossible music video, so were happy to work with a new bunch of students with fresh ideas.

“Everything seemed to work perfectly and we’re really happy with the outcome. We’ve also shot another music video with the students, which will be released very, very soon.

“We have some big things in the pipeline for 2018. Every year we get closer and closer to our aim.

“All of it is under wraps at the moment, but there is some big stuff going on behind the scenes.”

You can view the video online at www.youtube.com/user/OfficialWalkwayPage.

For more visit www.officialwalkway.com