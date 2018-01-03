WATCH: Framlingham-raised superstar Ed Sheeran to appear on The Simpsons

The Simpsons has a rich history of guest stars immortalised in yellow. Now, Framlingham-raised music star Ed Sheeran is the latest celebrity to feature on the show.

A trailer for the episode Haw-Haw Land, a parody of the 2016 film La La Land, was released by Fox today. The episode will air on Sunday.

Last week, Heywood Health and Fitness club in Walcot Road, Diss, had to deny the 26-year-old superstar would be performing a set at their New Year’s Eve party following a barrage of phone calls from his fans.