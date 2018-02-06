Warning of door-to-door ‘rehab’ scam

Suffolk Trading Standards is warning people not to buy from doorstep salesmen claiming to be ex-prisoners trying to ‘mend their ways’.

Teams known as ‘Nottingham Knockers’, because they were originally employed there, first appeared in the east of the county but Trading Standards says they last week moved into the Fornham St Martin area.

A spokesperson said: “They can often become aggressive if a sale is refused. They are not involved in any officially recognised offender rehabilitation programme and many do not possess Pedlar’s Certificates, which are issued by police and are necessary for salespeople to be legally allowed to sell door-to-door.”

Matthew Hicks, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for environment, public protection and broadband said; “Rogue traders such as the ‘Nottingham Knockers’ play on the kind nature of residents and very sadly often target our vulnerable residents.

“If you are approached at the door, I urge you not to make a purchase and to report the incident to Trading Standards on 03454 040506 or to Suffolk Police on 101. By doing so you are helping to protect Suffolk residents against rogue traders.”

Suffolk Trading Standards’ tips for dealing with doorstep traders can be found at https://suffolktradingstandards.wordpress.com

Suffolk residents can request a ‘no cold calling’ sticker to display at their homes by calling 03454 040506, 9am - 5pm, or emailing tradingstandards@suffolk.gov.uk or via the Suffolk Trading Standards’ Facebook page @SuffolkTradingStandards