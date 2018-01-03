Voluntary emergency medical charity serving Suffolk sees increase in calls in 2017

A voluntary emergency medical charity which serving Suffolk saw an increase in the number of requests for assistance it received in 2017.

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS), founded in 1972 and has been mobilised near Diss, Eye, and along the A140, provides specialist assistance to the ambulance service and responded to more than 300 calls last year.

Nearly 50 per cent of the mobilisations were to patients injured in road accidents or suffering cardiac arrests.

SARS responders were sent to more than 125 locations in 2017.

Ben Hall, SARS operations manager, said: “Our volunteer responders include anaesthetists, critical care paramedics and other specialists in prehospital care.

“These clinicians can undertake advanced procedures at an incident scene, which would not normally be possible outside a hospital environment.

“SARS responders are mobilised to attend patients who need enhanced prehospital care, which can result in truly life-saving interventions. We are a small charity but we can make a big difference to these time-critical patients.”

The charity does not receive any central government funding – and relies on voluntary support to maintain its activity. Last year, it received about £112,000 in donations, an increase of about £700 on 2016.

“It’s great to increase our fundraising even by a small amount. For small charities like SARS, every donation makes a difference and even a few pounds can help buy a piece of kit, which could go on to save someone’s life.

“We are very fortunate that all our clinical responders volunteer their time and skills without charge, which means that we can channel more of our funds into training, the purchase of vital equipment and keeping the charity running.

“We are looking forward to 2018 and hope that we can continue to have a positive impact for the patients we treat over the next 12 months.”

If you would like to support SARS or find out more about the charity, visit www.sars999.org.uk