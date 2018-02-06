Vehicle damages fence and iron railings at Stradbroke Primary School

A school in Stradbroke has been left picking up the pieces after a vehicle crashed into its fence and iron railings.

The incident happened at Stradbroke Primary School at about 2am on Monday night – with residents reportedly hearing a loud bang.

Damage caused by a vehicle crashing into fencing at Stradbroke Primary School. Picture: Stradbroke Village Website - Stradbroke.org.uk.

The school reported the damage to police on Tuesday.

Debris from the incident, believed to be from a black Ford car, was found in nearby flower beds and neighbor’s gardens.

The driver and vehicle left the scene after the incident.

Executive headteacher, Melanie Barrow said: “I was disappointed to hear about the damage, it has taken resources away from the children and we will have to pay for it to be repaired.”

“The children would have been safe if the incident took place in the daytime, as we thought a head and designed the area in such a way that they would be protected if this was to happen.

“We think the driver was driving carelessly and crossed one lane before colliding with the railings. The area has sustained quite a bit of damage.

“The debris has now been cleared. I would appreciate it if the person responsible came forward.”

Any witnesses should contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101 and quote the reference number CAD 172 on February 5.