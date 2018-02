A woman in Diss has been taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition by emergency services.

East of England Ambulance Service were called to Market Place earlier today to treat a man and a woman involved in what has been described as a “medical episode”.

Two ambulance crews and two rapid response vehicles were dispatched.

The woman was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Police were called to assist at 12.15pm. The man and the woman are known to police.

More to follow.