UPDATE: Two men charged over large cannabis factory discovered in Tharston

Two men have been charged following the discovery of a large cannabis factory in Tharston.

A search was carried out at an industrial unit in Chequers Road at about 2.30pm yesterday. Officers discovered around 1,000 plants and a large amount of hydroponics equipment.

Two men were arrested in connection with the incident and were taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

51-year-old Sang Dinh Nguyen, of Santareen Road in Norwich, and 30-year-old Son Bui, of no fixed address, were both subsequently charged with being concerned in the production of a Class B drug, namely cannabis.

Both have been remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court this morning, Tuesday 30 January 2018. A seal has been put in place at the industrial unit whilst initial enquiries are carried out.

Anyone with information which may aid the investigation is asked to contact DS Mick Roxby at Norwich CID on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.