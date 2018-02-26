UPDATE: JCB and stolen cars used in Debenham ram-raid

Police have launched an investigation after a JCB was used in a ram-raid on a Co-Op store in Debenham.

At 3.55am this morning, police were called to reports of a ram-raid where a JCB teleporter was used to remove the ATM machine from the store in Chancery Lane.

Offenders used a white Isuzu pick-up truck to carry the ATM away. Both the JCB and the Isuzu were stolen at some time after 9.30pm the previous evening, from a farm in Stowupland.

Officers located pickup vehicle close to Mendlesham with the ATM on the back. No entry had been gained to the ATM.

Offenders making off from the pick-up in the Mendlesham area were seen to get into silver Audi A5 without number plates, which was stolen at approximately 10.40pm on Saturday from Harefield, Long Melford.

Anyone with information about this ram raid, or the vehicle thefts in Stowupland and Long Melford, is asked to contact East CID at Lowestoft Police Station on 101 quoting reference 10943/18, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.