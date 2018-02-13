UPDATE: A11 reopens after lorry overturns near Larling

The A11 has now been reopened by police after a lorry overturned near Larling this morning.

Motorists were warned of significant disruption on the A11.

Police were called at 9.30am to reports a lorry had overturned, damaging the central reservation and shedding its load of hay bales, affecting both carriageways near to the Watton junction.

No one was injured. The A11 was closed in both directions for some time whilst the lorry was recovered and the road cleared.

Local diversions were set up and motorists were urged to plan their journey in advance and use an alternative route.