Ugandan choir made up of orphans and vulnerable children invites audience to ‘encounter with God’ in Stradbroke

A Ugandan choir made up of orphans and vulnerable children will perform in Suffolk later this month – inviting audiences to experience an “encounter with God”.

Watoto will perform new worship music from their church at a concert in Stradbroke. Watoto Children’s Choirs have travelled extensively since 1994, sharing a message of hope for Africa’s orphans and widows.

And their performance at Stradbroke High School on Friday, January 26, will see local feeder schools entertained and participate.

James Skinner, creative director of Watoto Choirs, said: “This production is going to challenge preconceived ideas about miracles.

“It demonstrates that each of our daily lives are signs and wonders of God’s work in us.

“This is evidenced by the miraculous transformation that Jesus works in people who were once lost, but are now found.

“We see this through the innocence of the child telling of their transformation from their dark past to the light that God has shown upon them.”

Robert Ddamulira is one of the children who has travelled with the Watoto Children’s Choir. Following the deaths of both of their parents, Robert and his brother were brought to Watoto.

They were placed in a new family, with a Watoto mother and received education, healthcare and a loving home.

Today, Robert is a confident boy, who loves singing, dancing and sharing his story. When he grows up he wants to become a pilot.

The 12-year-old said: “I love touring in Signs and Wonders, because I know that I am changing people’s lives.”

Watoto provides vulnerable women and children in Africa with holistic care and to impact communities in the process.

For more on Watoto or to donate, visit www.watoto.com

