Two men arrested over large cannabis factory discovered in Tharston

Two men have been arrested following the discovery of a large cannabis factory in Tharston.

A search was carried out at an industrial unit in Chequers Road at about 2.30pm yesterday. Officers discovered around 1,000 plants and a large amount of hydroponics equipment.

Two men, aged in their 50s and 20s, were arrested in connection with the incident and were taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre, where they remain in custody.

A seal has been put in place whilst initial enquiries are carried out.

Anyone with information which may aid the investigation is asked to contact DS Mick Roxby at Norwich CID on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.