Two hundred tonnes of chicken litter left to burn in Thwaite

Two hundred tonnes of chicken litter at a site in Thwaite has been left to burn by Suffolk Fire and Rescue as the blaze poses no threat to the public.

The fire is said to be deep-seated within the chicken litter, with fire services requiring specialist equipment to access the blaze at a later date.

A crew from Eye responded to the fire in Wickham Road after receiving a call at 6.18am this morning.

The fire was deemed not to be a major incident and the crew left the scene at 7.02am. The fire service will meet with the landowner tomorrow morning.