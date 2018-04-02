Two drivers suffer life-threatening injuries in Earl Stonham collision

Two people suffered life-threatening injuries following a collision on the A1120 in Earl Stonham.

Police were called at about 4.45pm yesterday (Sunday, April 1) to reports of a head on collision involving two vehicles.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said both drivers were believed to have suffered life–changing or life-threatening injuries and were taken by air ambulance to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge.

Paramedics and firefighters also attended.

The road was closed in both directions.

Any witnesses to the incident are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference CAD 265 of April 1.