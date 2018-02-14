Two arrested over Rickinghall ram raid

Police have arrested two people in connection with a series of ram raid incidents at convenience stores across Suffolk, including Rickinghall.

The arrests relate to five attempted ram raids targeting cash machines occurring between December 2017 and January 2018.

A ram raid was carried out at the Co-op in The Street, Rickinghall, on 5 December. Other locations included Great Cornard, Lavenham, and Trimley St Martin.

A 29-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, from the Maldon area of Essex, were both arrested on suspicion of burglary by detectives investigating these offences yesterday.

They were taken into police custody for questioning and have been released under investigation pending further enquires.