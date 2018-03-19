Tributes paid to Paul Moore

Family and friends have paid tribute Paul Moore whose body was found washed up on shoreline.

The body of Paul Moore, 44, a well-known figure in Diss, was found by a member of the public in Chelmondiston on March 9 after the father-of-four had been missing for more than a month.

Police have said the death is being treated as unexplained, although it is not thought to be suspicious.

Antony Sweeting, 44, from Diss, Mr Moore’s friend of more than 40 years, said: “I grew up with Paul. We went to primary school and high school together in Diss and stayed best friends.

“He was always full of life, always full of mischief and had a cracking sense of humour.

“He was also a good and caring person who seemed to know how to relate to people and what they had been through.

“He had hundreds of friends and loved social media. He was a lovable rogue, always joking and laughing, but he also had his serious side.”

Mr Moore, a scrap metal dealer, went missing in the Nacton area of Ipswich on February 6, eight days before his 44th birthday.

Extensive searches involving police, family, friends and Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue followed.

Mr Moore first trained as a butcher in Diss before joining his brother in the scrap-metal business.

His family said he had “ups and downs” after losing both his mother and twin brother, Peter in 2004.

A fan of the singer Morrisey, he would go to his concerts all around the world and had the singer tattooed on his arm.

“The news has just started to sink in,” said Mr Moore’s niece, Charlotte Meara, 28, a nursery school assistant from Stonham Aspal.

“We knew in the back of our minds he probably wasn’t coming home, but nothing prepares you for that call. His family and children have all been very brave.

“There was a lot of gossip and rumour about what might have happened, which wasn’t easy for any of us to deal with.

“Police are still investigating but they don’t think there was a third party involved.

“Paul will be missed terribly and we would like to thank everyone for the messages of support.

“We’d like to think that Paul sat on the shore, maybe for some quiet time, and perhaps was taken ill.

Mr Moore moved to Kesgrave in 2002 where he lived with his wife, Aurora, 36, and twin daughters, aged 13, and two sons, aged 10.

His sister, Sheila Edwards, from Ipswich, said: “Paul was one of seven brothers and sisters and will be greatly missed. He is now at peace with his twin.”

A spokesman for Suffolk Police, said: “Police can confirm that the body of a man discovered at Chelmondiston is that of Paul Moore.

“Officers were called by a member of the public who discovered the body on the shoreline at about 5.30pm.

“At this time, the death is being treated as unexplained, although it is not thought to be suspicious.

“A man in his 30s from Ipswich arrested in connection with the inquiry and released under investigation the following day will now face no further action.

“A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.”