TRAVEL INFORMATION: Trains cancelled between London and Norwich after damage to overhead wires south of Diss

Rail passengers are facing delays and cancellations between Norwich and London after damage to overhead electric wires on the line between Stowmarket and Diss.

Greater Anglia says the line towards Norwich is blocked, with disruption expected until 4pm.

Train services between London Liverpool Street and Norwich may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

A spokesman for Great Anglia said: “The driver of the 09:30 London Liverpool Street to Norwich has reported damage to the overhead wires ahead of the train, between Stowmarket and Diss and trains are unable to proceed towards Norwich.

“Network Rail engineers are going to the location of the damage to assess the situation and make repairs as quickly as possible.

“Some trains may be able to use the London bound line, in both directions, one Network Rail staff are in place to implement the special train working arrangements. Other services may start and terminate at Ipswich.”

Passengers can check their journey before they travel by visiting www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia

The East of England has been battered by high winds as Storm Eleanor sweeps across the country.