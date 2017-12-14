TRAFFIC INFORMATION: Works will see Diss road closed for eight weeks in January

Frenze Hall Lane is Diss will be subject to roadworks for eight weeks next month – resulting in a temporary road closure.

The work, due to begin on January 22, will see a section of the carriageway increased in width to six metres and realigned, which the council says will give better visibility for motorists.

The existing pavement will be extended along Frenze Hall Lane, under the railbridge, to Sandy Lane.

Pavement traffic signals will be installed to control the flow of traffic under the rail bridge with vehicles allowed under from one direction at a time.

But there will be no access for cars or pedestrians between Frenze Hall Lane, Walcot Green, Sandy Lane. A signed diversion will be in place.

A spokesperson for the council said: “This scheme has been developed to improve pedestrian facilities between Frenze Hall Lane and Sandy Lane and to meet with planning conditions included on the planning permission for the adjacent residential development.

“These works compliment the recent improvements to pedestrian facilities and surface water drainage carried out in the last 18 months along Frenze Hall Lane.

“The necessary public utility diversions carried out will be done so as to minimise future interruptions within the highway in this area.

“The County Council thanks people for their patience while this improvement work is carried out.”

The work will be paid for through Section 106 and Section 278 payments, and carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.