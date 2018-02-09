Tip jar, charity box and bottles of spirits stolen from Framlingham business

A tip jar, charity box and bottles of spirits are among the items stolen from a Framlingham business on Tuesday.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the burglary took place on February 6 at just before 3pm in Station Road.

Picture: Suffolk Constabulary.

A suspect entered the Curry India business while staff were absent.

The suspect went behind the serving counter and stole a large red tip jar, and orange metal charity jar – both of which containing a large quantity of cash.

The suspect also stole three large bottles of spirits from the bar area, and made an unsuccessful attempt to break into the shop cash till using a knife that was obtained from the kitchen area of the restaurant.

Police have released two CCTV stills of an individual they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has knowledge of the crime should contact Halesworth police station on 101, quoting crime reference 37/7339/18 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.