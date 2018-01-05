Time to nominate your community heroes as nominations open for Diss Town Council’s Honoured Citizen awards

Do you know a selfless individual or community champion who you feel deserves some recognition for their time, work and effort in Diss?

Diss Town Council is seeking nominations for their Honoured Citizen and Junior Good Citizen.

The authority has been acknowledging the contribution of residents since 1994.

At the Annual Town Meeting last year, the Honoured Citizen award was jointly presented to former councillor Elizabeth Dewhurst, and the late Harold Rackham, a former two time mayor, for their support of the local community.

A spokesman for the town council said: “Every year, Diss Town Council awards the Honoured Citizen and Junior Good Citizen to members of our community who have dedicated their time for the good of others.

“Nominees range from community group leaders to that neighbour who is always ready to lend a hand to help others.”

To download a nomination form, to see nomination rules, or for more information, visit www.diss.gov.uk

Nominations must be received by March 30. The awards are presented at the Annual Town Meeting, which is usually held in May.