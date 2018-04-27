Three-year-old camel fan names Banham Zoo’s latest resident

A three-year-old camel fan has helped zookeepers name a baby camel.

Elsie Dyer, from Banham, is a regular visitor to Banham Zoo with her parents Billy and Marie, with the family even donating their Christmas tree to the animals.

After the birth of the zoo’s latest camel calf, Elsie’s parents got in contact to see if she could help name the new arrival.

The zookeepers came up with a six-name shortlist and Elsie was invited to pick her favourite.

The youngster opted to call the new camel Sopwith and was rewarded for her help with a camel cuddly toy and a year’s sponsorship.

Sopwith now lives with Scrummy inside the camel enclosure.