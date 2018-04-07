Three new councillors join Diss Town Council

Three new councillors have been co-opted to join Diss Town Council.

Eric Taylor, John Roberston and the Rev Michael Crawford were appointed to the town council at a full meeting on Wednesday, March 28.

Mr Taylor, 72, has lived in Diss for 35 years and had retired as a director for large agricultural company and previously worked in HR.

He said he was excited to get involved with the town council.

He added:“I’ve always been interested in the council and really passionate about everything in Diss.

“I can’t say I’ve always agreed with decisions made by the council – but if you don’t put yourself forward you won’t be in a position to have any input into them.

“I’d certainly like to encourage and input decisions, but my greatest interest is in infrastructure and planning in general.

“I put myself forward as I have a lot of experience that the town council could use.”

John Robertson, 69, who moved to Diss four years ago, said: “I hadn’t had a desire to join the town council until quite recently.

“But, Diss is such a friendly town and I just want to give something back to it.

“I served as a Metropolitan police officer in London for 30 years, before becoming self-employed doing a variety of jobs for the last ten years.

“I can’t wait to get involved with the council and its committees.”

Making the move to Diss in the 1977, Michael Crawford, 72, is an ex-housebuilder and an Anglican priest.

He said: “This is golden opportunity to serve the interest of the people of Diss.

“The idea of being a councillor has always appealed to me. I’m interested in the infrastructure and the architecture and environment of Diss.”

The town council advertised for the councillor position in February – following the departures of Graham Minshull and Mike Bardwell.

The co-opted councillors will be in the role for a year, before deciding whether they wish to continue.