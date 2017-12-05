Three men ram raid shop with stolen car in Rickinghall

Police are appealing for information following an three men attempted ram raid in Rickinghall.

Officers were called just before 2am this morning to reports of a retail premises in The Street had been broken into.

A Mitsubishi L200 pick-up was reversed through the main entrance of the building and an attempt was made to remove the cash machine from inside – which was unsuccessful.

The suspects then made off in a silver BMW X5 in the direction of the A140.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after and searched the local area, assisted by a National Police Air Service Helicopter, but the offenders were not located.

The Mitsubishi used to ram the building was left behind at the scene and it has been discovered this was stolen from an address in nearby Hopton, also in the early hours of this morning.

The BMW X5 involved was stolen following a burglary at a property in Acton, near Sudbury, at some time between November 16 and December 2.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about the ram raid or the thefts of the vehicles involved, is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101 quoting reference 77566/17, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.